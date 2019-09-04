Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Resources
More Obituaries for James Flanagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James P. Flanagan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James P. Flanagan Obituary
James P. Flanagan, 74, of Quincy, passed away August 21, 2019. He leaves behind his loving wife of forty four years, Karen Flanagan. Father of the late Jimmy Flanagan and grandfather of the late Krista Marie Flanagan. Brother-in-law of Donna Barakauskas and her husband Paul. He also leaves behind nephews, great-nieces and great nephews and good friends. Jim was born in West Roxbury and grew up in Brookline and Allston. He attended Catholic schools and trade school to become an automobile mechanic. Later he was a successful business owner of Arco Gas Station and Towing in South Boston, Harvard Towing in Allston and Harvard Towing in South Boston for a few years. Jim worked as a car salesman for Weber Dodge and at Santilli's Center. He also worked as a Corrections Officer at Dedham Jail and a Constable out of Canton Court. He wore many hats. Jim was a member of Old Colony Yacht Club, he enjoyed sport fishing and recreational fun on their Chris Craft boat with his wife, family members and friends. He also enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle with his wife, they were members of the South Shore HOG Chapter in Brockton. Jim will truly be missed by family and friends. Services under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA in Quincy. Arrangements will be private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now