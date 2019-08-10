|
|
James P. "Jimmy" McLarnon Sr. of Pembroke, formerly of Quincy, died August 8, 2019, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. Jimmy graduated from Quincy High School, where he met his sweetheart and soul mate, Linda. They married in 1970, settled in Quincy Point where they raised their family and were active members of the St. Joseph's Parish. Jimmy graduated from Northeastern University and then worked for over 35 years at John Hancock in Boston. After taking an early retirement, Jimmy enjoyed the last 15 years on Stetson Pond in Pembroke where he hosted many gatherings for family and friends. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Parks) McLarnon of Pembroke; the loving father of James P. "Jay" McLarnon Jr. and his wife Laura of Northboro, and the late Mathew H. McLarnon; cherished brother of Harry McLarnon of Va., Alice Fitzpatrick of Nev., Judy Mills of Weymouth, Paula Kelley of Braintree, and the late Richard McLarnon; loving "Papa" to Jack, Charlie, and Henry McLarnon. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James may be made to the Mathew McLarnon Memorial Fund, c/o Archbishop Williams H.S., 80 Independence Ave., Braintree, MA 02184 or Cancer Center Fund at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or by visiting www.bidmc.org/giving. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 10, 2019