James P. Torpey Jr., of Braintree, formerly of Randolph, passed away March 4, 2020, at the age of 71. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Beloved husband of Robin Shaer-Torpey, he was the loving brother of Kathleen Clapp and Deborah Joyce, both of Randolph, Dennis Torpey of Brockton, Mary Poirier of Stoughton, Christine Tempesta of Bridgewater, and Brian Torpey of Whitman; son of the late James P. Torpey Sr. and Claire M. (Anastasia) Torpey; son-in-law of Shirley Shaer of Braintree and brother-in-law of Alan Shaer of Easton and Nancy Mouratidis of East Bridgewater. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Friday, March 13 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Bernadettes Church in Randolph at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, March 12, from 4-8 p.m. Interment inSharon Memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' memory can be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital at stjude.org or the Perkins School for the Blind at perkins.org. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 10, 2020