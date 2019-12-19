|
James P. Uvanitte of Plymouth, formerly Quincy, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at age 96. A 76-year Quincy resident, James left school during the Depression and joined the Civilian Conservation Corps working in the forests of Vermont. When he turned 18, he joined the Navy and during WWII he served in the Mediterranean where his ship, the USS Bristol was sunk. He was one of the few survivors and was transferred to another ship in the Pacific. When his enlistment was up, he joined the Army and served in Occupied Italy until the outbreak of the Korean War when he went back to battle. James earned a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. A member of the American Legion Post 95, he worked as a foreman for the City of Quincy DPW and as a postal inspector at the U.S. Postal Annex in South Boston. The beloved husband of the late Vivian (Pearson) Uvanitte, James was the loving father of James P. Uvanitte and his wife Jennifer of Wareham, Donald Uvanitte and his wife Donna of Quincy, Diane P. Kirk and her husband George of Plymouth, Richard Uvanitte of Stoughton and the late Yvonne Kennedy and his stepson William O'Day; dear brother of the late Jean Leo, Louis Gentile, Dominic Gentile, Louise Gagnon, Paul Uvanitte and Daniel Uvanitte; and is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Friday, December 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Saturday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy. Burial with military honors is at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery. Donations in James' memory may be made to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, woundedwarriorproject.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
