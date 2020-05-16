|
|
James R. Ebbing of Middleboro, Mass., passed away Tuesday May 12,2020. He was the husband of the late Elaine T. (Brown) Ebbing (2009). James was born in Niagara Falls NY. The son of the late Raymond G. Ebbing and Ruth Myers Ebbing. Jim was a graduate of Lasalle High School, and was employed by New York Central, Penn Central, Conrail, and CSX railroads. He retired as a trainmaster in 2000 after 36 years of service. Jim is Survived by two daughters: Tanya Collins (husband Christopher) of Pembroke and Andrea Ebbing (partner Jamie) of San Diego. He also has 4 stepchildren: Michael Baker (wife Jessica), Joseph Baker (wife Kelly), Kimberly Reardon (husband Mark), and Stephanie Manning (husband Jim). Jim is also survived by his sister Elaine Allan (husband Charles) and their children James and Lisa. Known as Papa, he is also survived by his 17 grandchildrenand was always happiest surrounded by his family, longtime friends and his faithful dog Crystal. Due to constraints revolving around the current virus, visitation at Sullivan Funeral Home in Hanson will be limited and his burial at Fern Hill will be private. A celebration of life to follow in the upcoming summer. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the cystic fibrosis foundation https://fightcf.cff.org/site/Donation2%3bjsessionid=74EF1DA9F9D559FFE65DCB760E0F8CDD.app212a?1761.donation=form1&df_id=1761&_ga=2.140426483.1 or Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, Ma 02360. For an online guest book, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2020