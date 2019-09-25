|
James Ronald Kritzmacher, Jr., 60, of Plymouth, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Brigham and Womens Hospital, Boston. He was the devoted husband of Paula (Fitzpatrick) Kritzmacher. Born in Plymouth, Mass. on December 1, 1958, he was a son of James Ronald and Sylvia Kathleen (Sheehan) Kritzmacher. He was educated in Plymouth, a graduate of Plymouth - Carver High School, Class of 1976. For most of his life Jim worked as a truck driver. He had been employed by Pepsi Corporation, Volta's Oil Company, Quintals Produce and Westwood Village Landscaping in Plymouth. James had several hobbies and special interests. He enjoyed tinkering fixing and building things. He made bird houses, enjoyed cooking and putting on clambakes, as well as smoking cigars. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. But without a doubt, spending time with his grandchildren was a top priority! He will always be remembered for lighting up the room with his smile. Besides leaving his wife and parent, James was the loving father of Jessica Kritzmacher of Plymouth, and was the beloved brother of John Kritzmacher of Far Hills, N.J. and Jo-Ann Anti of Plymouth. He was the cherished grandfather of Jamesyn and Jocelyn. Visiting hours will take place on Thursday, Sept 26, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth. The funeral will take place on Friday morning at 9:15 from the Cartmell - Davis Life Celebration Home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Peter's Church, Plymouth at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow at Vine Hills Crematory, Plymouth. For online guest book and directions visit; www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 25, 2019