James R. "Bobby" "Okie" O'Connor, of Weymouth, died May 31, 2019. The beloved husband of 52 years to Janice (Ptak) O'Connor of Weymouth. Devoted father of Erin Keenan and her husband Joe of Weymouth, James O'Connor and his wife Liz of Sudbury and Colleen Bilello and her husband Chris of Hanover. Brother of Ronald O'Connor and his wife Georganne of Revere. He is pre deceased by his brother Paul and sister June O'Connor. Cherished Papa to Joey, Riley, Jimmy, Grace, Caelyn, Lilia, Jordyn and Christopher. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. James served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. After his military service, Mr. O'Connor worked for over 50 years at MIT as a project technician for the Center for Space Research. In his free time he enjoyed working out at the gym. He loved to walk the beach at Humarock and Ogunquit. The foundation of his life was his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of James O'Connor may be made to The South Boston Boys and Girls Club, 230 West Sixth Street, South Boston, MA 02127 or see www.BGCB.org