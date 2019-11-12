Home

Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
44 School St.
Quincy, MA
View Map
James R. Reinhardt Obituary
James Robert Reinhardt of Bellingham, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at age 76. He enjoyed making model planes and cars as a way of relaxing. The beloved son of the late Richard and Helen (Shea) Reinhardt, James was the loving brother of Richard Reinhardt of Melbourne, FL, Carol Hendrickson of Loganville, GA and the late Elizabeth Reinhardt of CA; and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a visiting hour which will be held on Wednesday, November 13 from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00AM at St. John the Baptist Church 44 School St. Quincy. Burial is at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 12, 2019
