|
|
James T. "Jimmy" Fay, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy and Dorchester, died September 3, 2019. Devoted father of Abigail and Margaret Fay of Quincy. Cherished son of Frank Fay and his wife Joan of Weymouth and Marjorie Silva of South Boston. Loving brother of Michael Fay and his wife Melissa of Holbrook, Kathleen R. Fay, Esq. of Weymouth, William Martindale and his wife Kelli of Attleboro, Todd Martindale of Weymouth and the late Patricia Brawley and Francis X. Fay, Jr. Beloved former husband of Maryann Fay of Quincy, son-in-law of Mary Ann and the late Jack Duffy of Dorchester, brother-in-law of Ellen and Brendan Hoey of Milton and Bridget Duffy of Dorchester. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Dorchester, Jimmy was a graduate of the Dorchester High class of 1986 where he served as captain of the hockey and basketball teams. Jimmy was a proud member of Local 103 IBEW for 30 years. He was instrumental in Boston's construction as a Foreman and Steward and served as a Business Agent on the South Shore for 7 years, successfully securing many projects. Jimmy was a JATC Instructor where he loved teaching. He was a passionate member of the Local 103 softball team and a proud founding member of the Annual Labor Day Cookout. Jimmy's proudest accomplishment, and greatest loves, were his daughters Abby and Maggie. He will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2 - 6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers for the benefit of the Fay children, please donate to Eastern Bank, 34 Chapman Street, Quincy, MA 02170. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019