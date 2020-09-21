James T. McDonough, 93, of Falmouth Heights died peacefully, of natural causes, on Sept. 12, 2020. Jim was born July 15, 1927, to Patrick James and Elizabeth (Parsons) McDonough of South Boston. He grew up in Mattapan and graduated from Hyde Park High Sschool in 1944. In 1945, after enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps, he was incredibly fortunate that the war ended just as he finished training. He then served as a Military Guard Patrolman at Portsmouth (NH) Naval Base Disciplinary Barracks, until his honorable discharge. Jim had widely acknowledged he had the G.I. Bill benefits to thank for his education and resulting career. He graduated from University of Mass. at Amherst in 1951, with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He was soon hired as a Civil Engineer by Whitman & Howard Engineers & Architects of Boston (later, Wellesley.) He loved his job and went on to earn certification as Professional Engineer in 10 states, and later, a full national certification. His specialty was wastewater treatment plants and processes. He finished his career with Whitman & Howard as Senior Vice President, after 35 dedicated years. In 1957, Jim married Louise Flynn and they lived in Quincy for 30 years, while raising their 4 children. He had also served in the Holy Name Society for his church, Our Lady of Good Counsel. Jim always had great analytical and problem-solving skills and had great success in repairing or reworking almost any household item. Perhaps because he was raised during The Great Depression, he could get more mileage out of a simple repair and would often joke, "It will be good for 50 more years!" He was well acknowledged for his skill with a slide rule, which he would always keep handy at work, home, and even in his car. His trusty slide rule was ever practical and reliable, just like he was. Jim thoroughly enjoyed his nearly 35 years of retirement and dearly loved Falmouth. He was happiest with his family, especially over a meal, and Seafood Sam's was an all-time favorite for 46 years. During retirement, Jim also savored many happy days on his boat, with family and friends, fishing for bluefish and striped bass. He had also made 39 treasured trips to Ireland, where he built close relationships with cousins and did genealogy research, sharing those facts with McDonough and Fitzhenry families. In addition, Jim had volunteered as a consultant and later served as Commissioner for the Town of Falmouth DPW. He was predeceased by his dear wife of 45 years, Louise (Flynn) McDonough, his parents, and his beloved siblings, Lillian Cox of Andover, Robert McDonough of Watertown, and William McDonough of Weymouth. Jim is survived by his 2 daughters, Marie McDonough of Westborough, and Patricia Henderson and husband Mark of Pembroke, as well as 2 sons, John McDonough and wife Pamela of Attleboro, and Stephen McDonough of Falmouth. He leaves 9 beloved grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Jim also leaves his dear cousin, Mary Lou Barbagallo of Belmont, and sisters-in-law, Barbara Carroll of Falmouth, and Joan Moore of Maple Valley, WA. Finally, Jim also leaves dozens of nieces, nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews, who will remember him fondly. Jim's family would like to extend sincerest thanks to Rebecca Cohen for her loving assistance in his care. She made his lunch and brought him on the "scenic drives" of Falmouth Heights, which he loved so much. For nearly a century, Jim McDonough worked hard, loved every member of his family, no matter what, and he faced each day with a smile. He was generous, kind, helpful and always a gentleman. His passing leaves an enormous void for many. Jim was frequently quoted as saying "I've had an easy, easy life." And he deserved it. Following socially distant COVID-19 safety protocol, gatherings in Jim's honor will be held as follows - visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 24 from 4-7 pm at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main St., Falmouth. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 am at St. Patrick Church, 511 Main St., Falmouth. Burial to follow at 12:30 pm at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, 20 Sea St., Quincy. In lieu of flowers, the McDonough family suggests a memorial donation for Jim be made to Falmouth Service Center, P.O. Box 208, Falmouth, MA 02541, falmouthservicecenter.org
. For online guest book and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com
.