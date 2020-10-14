1/1
James T. Reilly
James T. Reilly, of Hull passed away on October 7, 2020 after battling chronic illnesses the past several years. He was a 1976 graduate of Hull High School. He attended Bunker Hill Community College and graduated as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist. He was formerly employed as Chief of Nuclear Medicine at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. Jim was always grateful for having grown up in Hull. He loved the water, beach, and boating. He was a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, and was a former Assistant Hull Harbormaster. He had many hobbies including gardening, antique cars, traveling, and photography. He particularly liked to photograph the beautiful and ever-changing sunrises and sunsets over Hull. His greatest love by far was for his family. He was the loving father of Meghan, Stephanie and Kimberly. Jim was the devoted son of the late John D. and Catherine A. Reilly of Hull. He was the loving brother of Ellen-Marie Reilly, John D. Reilly Jr., Joseph P. Reilly, and Katherine T. and her husband Stephen Smith all of Hull. He will be missed by many loving nieces and nephews. A wake will be held at Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel in Hingham on Saturday, October 17, from 1 - 4 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hull Council on Aging or the Paragon Carousel. Please visit www.DowningChapel.com for details and the online guestbook for condolences.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 14, 2020.
