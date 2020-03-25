Home

Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 767-0020
James V. McCabe, Jr. of Canton (formerly of Holbrook), passed away unexpectedly March 21, 2020 at the age of 52. Beloved husband of Beth (Hutensky) McCabe, loving father of Jack and Lauren McCabe, devoted son of James V. and Dorothy (Clasby) McCabe of Braintree. Dear brother of Kelly (James) Giuliano of Braintree, Kara (Dan) Coady of Braintree, Michael (Erin) McCabe of Foxboro, and Timothy (Sue) McCabe of Canton. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and his many adoring nieces and nephews who will cherish him forever and affectionately referred to him as Uncle Jimmino. Jim owned and ran McPress Screenprinting, in Brockton, MA for 25 years. He took pride in his work and the life he built for his family. Above all else, Jim was exceptionally devoted to his wife and children. He lit up every room he walked into with his infectious smile and contagious laugh. He loved spending his winters in Waterville with his family, extended family and dear friends. He took special pride in always skiing until the last bell. Summers were spent at the family home in Plymouth, were he spent endless hours pulling his children and all his nieces and nephews tubing and creating memories that will last a lifetime. He worked hard at everything he did and inspired us all to do the same. He left an impact on everyone he met and will always be remembered as generous, kind and loving. Rest in peace sweet Jim. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Holbrook. For online guest book, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 25, 2020
