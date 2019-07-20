|
James W. "Jim" Beyer, age 42, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Milton, passed away unexpectedly in Arizona on July 10, 2019. James was the father of Justin, Ryan and Haley Brown of Orlando, Fla.; son of Edmund B. Beyer and the late Joan B. Beyer of Milton; brother of Charles W. Beyer and his wife Tanya of Washingtonville, N.Y.; and brother of Andrew B. Beyer and his partner Jeffrey Bukowski of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and uncle to Connor and Kylie Beyer. He leaves behind many friends. James was a graduate of Milton High School, class of 1996, where he was a pitcher on the baseball team for 4 years. He worked for many years in sales in the automobile business. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton Square; followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Dolan Funeral Home In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to the Pine Street Inn, 44 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. For online guest book please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 20, 2019