James W. "Jim" Castle, age 88, of North Attleboro, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Boston Medical Center. Born in Rockville Centre, New York, to the late John T. and Ann V. (Callan) Castle, he was raised and educated in Lynbrook, New York. James graduated from the State University of New York Maritime College. He had lived at The Branches of North Attleboro for the last year, previously in Braintree for close to sixty years. He served as a Lieutenant in the United States Naval Reserve. Jim was a mechanical engineer. He began his career with Bethlehem Steel Corp. and General Dynamics Corp. at the former Fore River Shipyard, where he would meet his wife. He later worked for Stone & Webster in Boston. After retirement, Jim worked for Stop & Shop in Braintree. Jim was a longtime parishioner of the Church of Saint Clare in Braintree, and enjoyed participating in the church's bowling league. He played in the Over the Hill Softball League for many years. He was the co-founder of the South Braintree Girls Softball League, which he was also a coach, and established an umpiring school. He had many interests and hobbies which included: reading, crossword puzzles, camping, walking, gardening, bird watching, listening to music, watching movies, tinkering around the house, and Boston sports, especially the Red Sox. Most of all, Jim was devoted to his family and especially enjoyed supporting the activities and accomplishments of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Beloved husband for fifty-nine years of Carol A. (Marinelli) Castle, who died on April 23, 2020. Devoted father of Kathleen A. Bristow and her husband Paul of Norton, Marianne Schwenzfeier and her husband Bruce of Hingham, and John F. Castle and his wife Julie of Burke, VA. Loving Papa of Kaitlin Scopa and her husband Mark, Michael Tesoro, Sarah Schwenzfeier, Steven Schwenzfeier, Alexandra Castle, and Jason Castle. Loving Big Papa to Isabella Scopa and Camrin Scopa. The last of six siblings, he was pre-deceased by John T. Castle Jr., William F. Castle, Anne M. Milano, Thomas J. Castle, and Mary R. Hayes. James was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, October 7, from 4 - 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Graveside Services will be conducted at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree, on Thursday, October 8, at 10:30 a.m. Those attending should gather at the cemetery office. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. For those who wish, donations in Jims memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com
or call 617-472-6344.