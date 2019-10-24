|
|
James W. Kane, age 50, entered into eternal life on October 20, 2019. James was a lifelong Weymouth resident. Mr. Kane was a construction worker and a truck driver. He mostly enjoyed fishing and being by the ocean. Devoted father of Tyler Kane of Sandwich, Ashlee Kane of Plymouth and Kirstyn Kane of Weymouth. Beloved brother of Deborah Stande of Quincy, Peter Kane of Holbrook, Sharon Savage of Whitman, and Catherine Viglas of Rockland. Grandfather to Adam and Madeleine. Visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Saturday, October 26, from 3 until 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019