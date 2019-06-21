|
|
James W. Kazolias, of Ossipee, N.H., passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at age 73. Raised and educated in Quincy, he lived most of his life on the South Shore before moving to New Hampshire. In the Vietnam War he served in the US Navy and had a career as a professional photographer. The son of the late William and Sophia Kazolias, Jim is survived by his brother Paul Kazolias of Quincy, two nephews, one niece and several great-nieces and great- nephews. Family and friends are invited to a visiting hour on Saturday, June 22 from 9 to 10 a.m., immediately followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. Burial with Military Honors is at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to the P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, website support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned for over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 21, 2019