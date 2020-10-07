James W. Kennedy Jr. of Plymouth, passed away at home on October 4, 2020, at the age of seventy-five. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Deering) Kennedy; loving father of Lynne Hyman and her husband Greg Young of Walpole, Cheri Maher and her husband Brian of Norwood, Sharon Brocklesby and her husband Scott of Plymouth and James Kennedy of Plymouth; cherished grandfather of Ashley, Shane, Cody, Conor, Samantha, Jordan and Alyssa; great-grandfather to Victoria. He was the brother of Maggie Woodward and her husband Mark of Florida and Joan Kennedy and her husband Ed Becker of Concord. James was born August 20, 1945, in Boston, to James and Anne (Harris) Kennedy Sr. He was a car wholesale dealer for many years and owned Kennedy Motor Sales. James was an avid golfer; he enjoyed horse racing and owned his own race horse. He was also a baseball card collector. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Hingham Centre Cemetery, School Street, Hingham. The funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
