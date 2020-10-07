1/1
James W. Kennedy Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James W. Kennedy Jr. of Plymouth, passed away at home on October 4, 2020, at the age of seventy-five. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Deering) Kennedy; loving father of Lynne Hyman and her husband Greg Young of Walpole, Cheri Maher and her husband Brian of Norwood, Sharon Brocklesby and her husband Scott of Plymouth and James Kennedy of Plymouth; cherished grandfather of Ashley, Shane, Cody, Conor, Samantha, Jordan and Alyssa; great-grandfather to Victoria. He was the brother of Maggie Woodward and her husband Mark of Florida and Joan Kennedy and her husband Ed Becker of Concord. James was born August 20, 1945, in Boston, to James and Anne (Harris) Kennedy Sr. He was a car wholesale dealer for many years and owned Kennedy Motor Sales. James was an avid golfer; he enjoyed horse racing and owned his own race horse. He was also a baseball card collector. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Hingham Centre Cemetery, School Street, Hingham. The funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved