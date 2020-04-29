|
|
James W. Lyons, of Quincy passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at age 83. A lifelong Quincy resident, he served in the US Air Force and worked as a parts manager for an Industrial Sewing Machine Co. The beloved husband of Mary T. (O'Shea) Lyons, Jim was the loving father of James M. Lyons of Brockton and Teresa M. Lyons of Quincy; dear grandfather of Shane Ferguson of Malden; and is also survived by nine nieces and nephews. In light of current events services are private. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 29, 2020