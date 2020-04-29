Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Lyons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. Lyons Obituary
James W. Lyons, of Quincy passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at age 83. A lifelong Quincy resident, he served in the US Air Force and worked as a parts manager for an Industrial Sewing Machine Co. The beloved husband of Mary T. (O'Shea) Lyons, Jim was the loving father of James M. Lyons of Brockton and Teresa M. Lyons of Quincy; dear grandfather of Shane Ferguson of Malden; and is also survived by nine nieces and nephews. In light of current events services are private. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -