Jane A. (Bedingfeld) Gueli, of Holbrook, formerly of Dorchester, passed away after a period of failing health October 24, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Charles M. Gueli and loving mother of James V. Gueli and his partner Darcy Sprague of Weymouth, HM1 Phillip W. Gueli (U.S Navy Retired) and his partner Carol Rosado of Holbrook and Christopher Gueli and his wife Emily Graves of Keene, N.H.. She was the sister of the late Donald Bedingfeld M.D. Dear grandmother of Cpt. Elisha C. Gueli, U.S. Army, Joseph O. Gueli and the late Elijah Gueli. Also survived by her two nieces Donna and Franny. Jane was born in Boston grew up in Dorchester and has lived in Holbrook since 1972. She was retired from Mass. General Hospital where she had worked as a Medical Secretary. She had also worked as a church secretary for many years at Fort Presbyterian Church, Quincy. She was a lover of animals especially cat's. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hour Tuesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook MA 02343 as well as a funeral service Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph, MA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name A.S.P.C.A., at ASPCA.org . To leave a sympathy message please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 28, 2019