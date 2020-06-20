Jane C. (Sullivan) Kelly, of Hingham, died peacefully surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She was 89.

Born in Cohasset on September 6, 1930, she was raised in West Roxbury and was the daughter of the late Charles and Jane (McDonald) Sullivan. Jane graduated from the Roslindale High School where she won a scholarship to the Boston Museum Fine Arts. She continued her education at Northeastern University where she earned her Associates Degree in Graphic Design.

Jane returned to Northeastern years later in a professional capacity to serve as the Director of the Northeastern University Press. Later, she would become the Director of Advertising for the Electronic Corporation of America. After her retirement, Jane expanded her creative passion for art with countless projects she shared with her personal friends and extended family. She loved tending to her garden and was a longtime enthusiast of genealogy, heritage, and historic design.

Jane was the beloved wife of William J. "Bill" Kelly, Jr. The two married on August 30, 1951 in Holy Name Parish, West Roxbury. Together they shared 69 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Deborah K. Redmond and her husband Timothy of Hingham and Janet K. Young and her husband Richard of Hingham. Jane was the loving "Nana" of four grandchildren - Andrew, Scott, Sarah, and Brian - and the loving "Great Nana" of her two great-grandchildren Jack and Lily. She was also the dear sister of George Sullivan, Judy O'Brien of Hingham and her husband Richard, Helen Travers of Lynnfield, Frank Sullivan, and the late Charlie Sullivan.

Maintaining with Covid-19 guidelines, including face coverings and proper social distancing, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 4 through 7 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately in St. Paul's Church, Hingham, followed by private interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Jane's name to Linden Ponds Scholarship Fund, 300 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA 02043.

