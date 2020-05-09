|
Jane H. (Ziemba) Clough, of Waltham, peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Mount Auburn Hospital, after a brief illness. She was 96. Jane was a wonderful wife and mother and will be remembered for her innate caring nature. Beloved wife of the late David E. Clough and mother of the late Lawrence D. "Larry" Clough and is survived by her son, Ronald M. Clough of Hingham and many nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Sister of the late Matilda Hatch, Teddy Ziemba and Leona Zulkiewicz. Jane's family would like to thank the staff at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge for their kindness and compassionate care. A memorial service celebrating her life at First Parish Church will be announced at a later date. Memorials in her name may be made to the First Parish Church, David Clough Music Fund, 50 Church Street, Waltham, MA 02452 or the Cat Connection, P.O. Box 541435, Waltham, MA 02454. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 9, 2020