Jane (Sullivan) Hess, a lifelong resident of Randolph, passed away March 23, 2020, at the age of 90. A graduate of Stetson High School, Jane worked at Lynwood Cafe for 17 years. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She was the beloved wife of Walter Hess; loving mother of Wayne Hess (Margaret), Daniel Hess (Maureen), Linwood Hess (Linda), John Hess (Joni), Alicia Cheney (Joseph), Peter Hess (Leah DePolo), Russell Hess (Mary Ellen), and Phillip Hess; daughter of the late Francis and Verna (Bagley) Sullivan; sister of Barbara Sullivan of W. Roxbury and the late Linwood Sullivan. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory can be made to the at . Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Randolph. For online guest book, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2020
