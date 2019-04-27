|
Jane Hohmann Krahmer, 80, passed away on April 22, 2019. Born November 24, 1938, to Louis and Alice Hohmann of Holland, Mich., she was reared in Holland with her sisters Mary Alice Hohmann, Anne Hohmann Copps, and Louise Hohmann McNeive. She attended St. Louis University where she majored in Mathematics. Upon graduation, she moved to Boston with her sister Anne and worked as a computer programmer for Honeywell Corp where she met her husband Al, a widower and father. They were united in matrimony February 27, 1965, and moved to Duxbury. She became an instant mother to Frances Penelope "Penny" Krahmer. She later had two more children Charles "Chad" and Karl Krahmer. Jane stayed at home to raise the children. She was very active at St. Johns Episcopal Church. She volunteered at the Brockton Soup Kitchen and Jordan/Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital. She and Al were avid sailors, cruising on their boats for many years. Jane had a love of reading, taking long walks on the beach and loved to travel. She was very generous and always quick with a joke and a laugh and had an infectious smile, no matter how things were going. She lived at her home on Fort Hill Lane until Feb. 2017 when she moved to The Village at Duxbury where she passed away. She is survived by her children, Penny; Chad and his wife Nancy Krahmer and their four children, Mason, Lilly, Abby and Drayton; Karl and his wife Elizabeth Krahmer and their two children Kyle and Casey; her sister, Louise and her husband Jerry McNeive; and eight nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held May 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Johns in Duxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cranberry Hospice, in her memory, www.bidplymouth.org/cranberryhospice. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 27, 2019