Jane M. (Peters) Cifrino, after a long illness, died on April 28, 2019, at the age of 65, from congestive heart failure. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Lauretta (Galluzzo) Peters. She was predeceased in death by her sister, Diane Leonard. Born in Weymouth, she was brought up in Hingham. She was a 1971 graduate of Hingham High School and went to Aquinas College for secretarial studies. Coming out of Aquinas, she obtained a job at the Quincy Cooperative Bank. She worked her way up from teller to assistant manager to manager and finally supervisor at the bank. After getting married and having children, she lived in Hanover for 22 years, before moving to Cohasset almost 20 years ago. When she was younger, she loved to travel and visited 18 different European countries as well as the Caribbean and Bermuda. Her favorites were always Rome, London and Bermuda. But, more importantly, she loved her family. They were the most important part of her life and she couldn't do without them. Jane is survived by her husband of 42 years, Tom; her son, Tom Jr. and his wife Erica; her daughter, Jennifer Avellino and her husband Joe. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Abigail, Rebecca, Will, Evan and Tessa. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her sister, Mary Peters. She leaves innumerable brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Her family would like to give special thanks to South Shore VNA and the Hospice of the South Shore; as well as Sheryl Cifrino whom they couldn't have survived the last month without. She is truly one of the most incredible individuals in the world. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, May 1, 4-8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, Hingham, at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately at a later date. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 30, 2019