Deware Funeral Home
576 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-1137
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Parish
757 Hancock St.
Quincy, MA
Jane R. Gilboy


1931 - 2019
Jane Roberta (Marini) Gilboy, 88, of Quincy passed away on August 22, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of John and Gladys (Winders) Marini; loving mother of Alanus Hendrickson and Sheila Hendrickson; grandmother of Michael Henderickson, Eric McGrail and Peter Lee Henderickson; great-grandmother of Evan M. Bentley; dear sister of Peter Colletti; and aunt of Peter Colletti Jr. Jane loved to sing and dance. A Mass of Christian burial will be held in St. Ann Parish, 757 Hancock St., Quincy, on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Wolliston Cemetery, Quincy. For online condolence and/ or directions, please visit dewarefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 27, 2019
