Jane S. (Stone) Erikson, 78, of Middleboro, formerly of Whitman, passed away surrounded by family on May 18, 2019, at St. Joseph's Manor, after a brief illness. Born in South Weymouth, she was the daughter of the late Sidney A and Winnifred A (Richards) Stone, and the sister of the late Genevieve Victor, Sidney A. Stone Jr., John R. Stone and Lewis F. Stone. She was married to the late Walter Erikson of Whitman and the long term partner of the late Alfred Pike of Braintree. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Currie and his wife Debra of Middleboro; her daughter, Kimberley Farrell and her husband Daniel of Whitman; and stepdaughters, Karen Erikson of North Brookfield and Todd Cody of Malden. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Ryan, Hannah, Cameron, Nicholas and Sean Farrell, John Williams, Jessica Ingles, Jason Currie, Kimberly Marvin, Leigh Lopes, Lindsey Almeida, Kirsten Decker; and several great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Wednesday, May 22, from 4-6:30 p.m., followed by her funeral service at 6:30 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of North Middleborough, 111 Plymouth St., Middleboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spina Bifida Association of Greater New England (SBAGNE), 219 East Main Street, Suite 100B, Milford, MA 01751. Arrangements made by the Blanchard Funeral Chapel. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 21, 2019