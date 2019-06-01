|
|
Jane E. (Hirsch) Schirmer, of Hingham passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Jane was born in Quincy, Mass. the daughter of the late Elliot P. Hirsch and Alice (Nunn) Hirsch.
She moved to Hingham at the age of three and graduated from Hingham High School, Class of 1956. She obtained her nursing license from Quigley Memorial Hospital in 1959 and began working at the Soldiers Home in Chelsea, Mass. She later worked at Milton Hospital in the cardiac unit. It was there she decided to specialize in geriatric nursing. She worked for 20 years at the Queen Anne nursing home in Hingham MA.
Jane was a member of the Girl Scouts, Rainbow Fraternal order and was a member of the Amanda J. Bosworth Rebekah Lodge #186. She was a on the State Assembly board of Massachusetts 1984-1985.
Jane was most proud of her Military service having served in the United States Army from 1968 – 1971. She was a graduate of the NCO academy in Alabama.
She is survived by her brother, Herbert I Hirsch of Hingham. She was predeceased by her brother George Hirsch and a sister Mary Alice Hirsch. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Fort Hill Cemetery in Hingham, MA. All are welcome to attend.
Donations in Jane's memory can be made to the Rosemary Amoscato Shaughnessy Scholarship Fund, 210 Central St, Hingham MA.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 1, 2019