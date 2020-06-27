Jane Mulvey Trettis of Scituate died June 16, 2020. She leaves three daughters, Mary Jane Trettis, Nancy Kirby and Lydia Trettis. She also leaves her beloved son-in-law, Andrew Kirby, and two much, much loved grandchildren, Duncan Kirby (Alessandra) and Johanna Kirby Allen (Brandon). Her only surviving sibling is Edward Mulvey of Cohasset. Jane's sisters, Mary Willwerth and Elizabeth Marchesi predeceased her. Born August 7, 1933, and raised in Cohasset, she lived there most of her life. She studied nursing and became a registered nurse at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton. Jane raised her family in Cohasset along with her former husband Donald Trettis, who passed away in 2017. She enjoyed barbecues on Bassings Beach with her close friends and their growing families. She was a member of the Cohasset Garden Club. Beauty was always a primary inspiration in her life. Both her home and garden were sunny and warm. She had a great group of friends with whom she would take turns hosting fun-filled luncheons. Jane would often make a fruit salad or a seafood Newburg. Jane loved a good laugh, crossword puzzles, the beach, uplifting music, the New England Patriots, her garden, hot fudge sundaes, and good fried clams eaten al fresco. Most of all, she loved her family. Her final very happy years were spent in Scituate where she made many friends. She kept a beautiful garden and a ferocious rescue cat named Ananda. Jane was a proud Leo. She was magnanimous, kind hearted, and generous. When the South Shore was crippled by one of its many storms, Jane made sure that her elderly neighbors had a hot meal and good company. She also made sure to contact the state and local authorities to secure a new generator for the building so that the seniors in Scituate would have light and heat the next time foul weather rolled in. During the historic blizzard of 2016, Jane piled a group of seniors in her car and drove them to Scituate High School for a hot bowl of soup. Her sense of love and service is one of her many legacies. In 1985, Jane got sober with the help of Alcoholics Anonymous. She was a member in good standing and was sober for more than 35 years at the time of her passing. She helped many people in the course of helping herself along her sober journey. Her spiritual journey lead her on many adventures - both internal and external. She made several pilgrimages to Medjugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina and made many dear friends on those visits to the sacred site. She carried on the spiritual work started there in prayer groups with local friends. She attended both the Glastonbury Abbey and the Vedanta Center in Cohasset where she both gave and received great wisdom and inspiration. Her faith grew and deepened over the course of her life. Her love and faith in God gave her strength and strengthened many others. That strength and faith will continue to touch all of those who had the privilege to know Jane. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jane's name to https://act.alz.org/. A memorial service will be held when we are all safely able to meet together again To leave a condolence, bostoncremation.org/obituary/jane-f-mulvey-trettis.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 27, 2020.