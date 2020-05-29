Janet C. Adams, 92, formerly of Groton, Conn., passed away on May 15, 2020 at the Life Care Center of the South Shore in Scituate, Mass., from complications of Covid 19. Janet was the beloved wife of the late Warner S. Adams, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Born and raised in Worcester, Mass., she was the daughter of Ralph and Mildred Cochran, and sister of the late Ralph Cochran Jr., Richard Cochran and Barbara Freeman. She was the devoted mother of Joy E. Kreutzberg and her husband Howie of Scituate, Mass. Janet was the cherished grandmother of Scott Kreutzberg and his wife Kristy, and great-grandson, Griffin of Carver, Mass., and Jennifer Degagne and her husband Michael, and great-grandson Ryan of Scituate, Mass. Janet is also survived by her special nieces and nephews. Janet and her husband enjoyed the outdoors and skiing at their vacation home they built in Wilmington, Vt.. They traveled extensively around the world as she enjoyed history and visiting major art museums. She was a woman of many talents. As an accomplished landscape artist, she exhibited in many art shows throughout New England, as well as demonstrating her many other artistic talents. There was nothing she could not do. Above all, she loved being with her family and adored her grandchildren. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will take place at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Janet's memory can be made to: Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy, Scituate, MA 02066 or Deerfield Valley Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 854, Wilmington, VT 05363. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 29, 2020.