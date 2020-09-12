Janet Clare DeLang passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va., surrounded by loved ones. Born in Quincy, Mass., she was the tenth and youngest child of the late John and Gertrude McNabb. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings. She is survived by a son, J.R. DeLang, his three children, Ryan DeLang (Brianna), Brett DeLang, and Tyler Rae Collinson (Corey); a daughter, Lisa A. DeLang, a daughter, Michelle DeLang Conner and her husband Mark, and their children, Zach and Sam. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Jace and Marceline, along with many nieces and nephews. Raising her three children on her own, Janet was a trail blazer who began her career as a telephone operator with the New England Telephone Company. She rose through the ranks and ultimately retired in 1995 as an H.R. Executive. She was a member of the Executive Board and past President of the Telecom Pioneers South Life Members Club. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Telecom Pioneers South Life Members Club at Telecom Pioneers Thomas Sherwin Chapter, c/o Sally Higgins Monroe, 50 Century Street, Medford, MA 02155. Condolences may be shared online at www.hillandwood.com
