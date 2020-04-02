|
Janet C. Malboeuf passed away peacefully March 26, 2020. Janet was the loving wife of the late Walter C Malboeuf of Quincy, to whom she was married to for 37 years. She is survived by her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Tanya and Michael DiBona of Bridgewater. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Michael DiBona Jr., Christopher DiBona and Kaitlyn DiBona; sister of Judith Pollock and her late husband Hebert Pollock of Taunton, Donald Levangie and his wife Margaret Levangie of Casselberry, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. She was born to the late Frank Levangie and Ruth (Broberg) Levangie of Quincy, where she grew up. Janet loved to spend time with her family and her grandchildren and enjoyed immensely watching them grow up. She loved to plan and play games that she created at various parties and take road trips with her sister that included surprising their brother in Florida. She will live forever in their hearts. Services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janet's name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 2, 2020