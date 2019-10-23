|
|
Janet (MacLean) Carlino, age 83, of Braintree passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019, at home. She was the loving mother of Lynne Carlino Mullarkey and her husband Peter of Braintree and the late Paul D. Carlino Jr. of Whitman. She loved her grandchildren, Peter Mullarkey lll and his wife Skye of South Korea, Dr. Matthew Mullarkey of Houston, Texas, Amanda Harris and her husband Patrick of Walpole, Savanna Carlino and Sophia Carlino both of Brockton. She was a claims processor for John Hancock Insurance in Braintree until retiring to travel the world. She enjoyed running, hiking, ballroom dancing, theatre and attending classes at UMass-Boston up until her late 60s. She loved spending time with her family and especially her great-grandchildren, P.J. Harris, Brody Harris and Caden Harris. At Janet's request, funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Janet may be made to the Marge Crispin Center, 46 Lincoln Street, Braintree, MA 02184. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 23, 2019