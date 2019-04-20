|
Janet Carter of Randolph, formerly of Dorchester, passed away after a brief illness with breast cancer, on April 17, 2019, at the age of 68. She was born in Boston, grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Dorchester High School in 1969. She worked most of her career as a clerk for New England Telephone and Verizon. She was a past president of the Randolph Amvets Auxillary and Sargent of Arms for the Mass Amvets Auxillary. Janet was also a member of the Randolph Elks. She liked to travel, enjoyed trips to Foxwood and enjoyed singing Karaoke. She loved everything Unicorns. Devoted sister of Joseph Carter and his wife Mary of Foxboro, Judith Donahue of Bridgewater, Jeanne Melvin of Braintree, Jimmy Carter and Barbara of Stoneham and Joanne Rudnisky and her husband Mark of Rockland. Loving companion of Billy OConnell of Randolph. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St, Randolph until 11:45 AM on Tuesday, April 23rd, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. in St. Mary Church. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Monday, April 22nd, from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Randolph Amvets Auxillary, 9 Amvets Lane, Randolph, MA 02368. For additional information or to leave a sympathy message, please visit our website at www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2019