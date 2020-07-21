1/
Janet E. Stitt
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Elizabeth (Peckham) Stitt, of Danbury, NH, born October 20, 1933, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on July 8th, 2020. Janet was an accomplished artist, outdoor enthusiast and avid reader who loved skiing, boating and spending time with her family. She had a passion for travel and culinary delights. Along with her husband George, together they meandered down roads and rivers, over mountains and through jungles to over 42 countries. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years George Edward Stitt. Janet was the devoted mother of George A. Stitt, and her daughters Lisa Haley and husband Roderick Haley, Victoria Vanwart and husband Ray Vanwart. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Paul, Megan, Kelsey and Sara Haley, along with George, Jenna and Robert Stitt. They will miss their "Nunnie" deeply. Great-grandchildren include: JayBee and McKenzie Reeves, along with 8 nieces and nephews. Sister to her late beloved brothers James Cameron Peckham and Bruce Edward Peckham. A celebration of life luncheon will be held Saturday, July 25th from 12:00-4:00 at the Ragged Mountain Ski Resort. Danbury, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust, P.O. Box 2040, New London, NH 03257 or through their web site at www.ausbonsargent.org. Masks are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Ragged Mountain Ski Resort
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved