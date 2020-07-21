Janet Elizabeth (Peckham) Stitt, of Danbury, NH, born October 20, 1933, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on July 8th, 2020. Janet was an accomplished artist, outdoor enthusiast and avid reader who loved skiing, boating and spending time with her family. She had a passion for travel and culinary delights. Along with her husband George, together they meandered down roads and rivers, over mountains and through jungles to over 42 countries. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years George Edward Stitt. Janet was the devoted mother of George A. Stitt, and her daughters Lisa Haley and husband Roderick Haley, Victoria Vanwart and husband Ray Vanwart. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Paul, Megan, Kelsey and Sara Haley, along with George, Jenna and Robert Stitt. They will miss their "Nunnie" deeply. Great-grandchildren include: JayBee and McKenzie Reeves, along with 8 nieces and nephews. Sister to her late beloved brothers James Cameron Peckham and Bruce Edward Peckham. A celebration of life luncheon will be held Saturday, July 25th from 12:00-4:00 at the Ragged Mountain Ski Resort. Danbury, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust, P.O. Box 2040, New London, NH 03257 or through their web site at www.ausbonsargent.org
. Masks are required.