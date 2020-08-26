Janet J. (Cornacchini) Cahill, passed away August 23rd, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 78 years old. Her passing happened to be the first time Janet ever left a place early. Janet was born and raised in Boston, then later lived in Abington. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Cahill. She was the loving mother of Joseph J. Cahill and Winnie Lee of Hingham, Michael J. Cahill and Elise Cahill of Randolph. She was predeceased by her parents, Geno and Libera (Marinelli) Cornacchini, and her brothers, Norman Cornacchini and Richard "Dickie" Cornacchini. She leaves behind her eight grandchildren: Heather, Cristina, Rachel, Joseph, Jacqueline, Thomas, Cameron, and Liam, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Janet started a successful wallpapering and painting business with her cousin Darlene in the seventies. She will be remembered for her family parties, her love of card games, and her need to care for strays (Bill). She will be sorely missed by all that knew her. We ask that the next time someone makes you laugh please think, "oh, what a riot!!" Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. South Shore Hospital). Masks are required to be worn in all facilities. Due to COVID-19 restrictions funeral and burial services will be private.



