Janet (Whittleton) Kirby, 67, of Hanover, passed away on August 1, 2020. Born in Hull, England, April 3, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Joyce (Wiles) Whittleton. Janet was a volunteer at the Hanover Council on Aging. Janet enjoyed gardening, ceramics, crafts and attending the weekly tea club at the COA. Janet was the beloved wife of Trevor Kirby. Devoted mother of Peter Kirby and his partner Dave of Brockton, and James Kirby and his wife Cheri of Hanover. Dear sister of Charles Whittleton of AZ, John Whittleton and Anne Wilson, both of England. Cherished grandmother of Leo Kirby. To attend a virtual celebration of life for Janet, please email jankby53@gmail.com for further information. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr, Norwell, MA 02061. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.