Janet L. (Mallard) (Holland) Johnston, age 63, passed away on July 21, 2019, surrounded by her family, in Inverness, Fla., formerly of Bridgewater and Quincy, Mass. Born in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late William and Doris (Reid) Mallard. Janet was an LPN and had worked in several nursing homes and also as a pediatric nurse. She was a member of the Bridgewater Lions Club, and loved painting and caring for her family. She was the loving wife of David B. Johnston of Fla.; loving mother of Kendall A. Holland Jr. of Bridgewater, Jamie L. And Ashley M. Johnston, both of Fla., and Drew B. Johnston of Mich.; sister of Carol and her husband Bob "Harry" Hodges of Fla., Kathy Hodges of Fla., and William Mallard of Ky. Jan was the loving grandmother of Hunter and Madison Holland of Bridgewater, Jack B. Johnston of Fla., and David B. Johnston of Mich.; also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A memorial service to be held at a later date. Contributions in her name can be made to the Bridgewater Lions Club.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 27, 2019