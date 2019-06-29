Janet L. (Jamma) Wirtanen of Weymouth, 67, passed away June 27, 2019. Janet was a longtime resident of Weymouth and a graduate of Weymouth High School. She worked for 33 years as an executive assistant in Pathology at Boston Medical Center. Janet loved going to yard sales, fishing, spending time with friends and family, and having a good time. She especially cherished her two grandsons. She was a loving mom of Kristen M. Taylor and her husband David J. Taylor of Weymouth; proud grandmother to Donovan Wirtanen and Davin Taylor of Weymouth; dear sister of Susan Carmichael of Rockland, Ronald Wirtanen of East Bridgewater, Paula Nee of Middleboro, Elaine Fleming of Middleboro, Mary Amaral of Raynham and the late Michael Wirtanen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews; and her best friend of 41 years, Catherine Eaton of Weymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Road, Hingham, MA 02043 and NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 29, 2019