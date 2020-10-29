1/
Janet M. LaBrecque
Janet M. (Driscoll) LaBrecque, 73, of Hanson passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020, after a long and brave battle against Alzheimer's Disease. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Alfred "Neil" LaBrecque Jr., son, Matthew of Hanson, daughter, Joanna Furtado and her husband Matthew of East Bridgewater, son, Stephen and his wife Jennifer of Franklin, and her three adored grandchildren, Ava and Benjamin LaBrecque and Abigail Furtado. She is also survived by her sister, Maureen and David Taylor of Pembroke, her brothers, Vincent and Marie Driscoll of Hanson, Thomas and Dianne Driscoll of Pembroke, James and Marilyn Driscoll of Mount Pleasant, S.C., Stephen and Jacqueline Driscoll of Marshfield, and her brother-in-law, Francis LaBrecque of Boca Raton, FL, her sister-in-law, Lori LaBrecque of Sandwich, 5 nieces, 16 nephews, 2 aunts and numerous cousins on the Hoey/Gallagher and Driscoll sides. Janet was predeceased by her beloved parents, Vincent and Mary Driscoll, and her loving in-laws, Ida and Neil LaBrecque. Family and friends, with masks, are invited to pay their respects on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, 4 West Washington St. (corner of Rte. 58), Hanson. For more information or to write an online condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Leighton-Mackinnon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Leighton-Mackinnon Funeral Home
4 W Washington St
Hanson, MA 02341
(781) 447-2344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
