Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Blue Hill Cemetery
Braintree, MA
View Map
Janet M. (Dawley) Melito, of Braintree, passed away on April 23, 2019, at the age of 78. Born in Quincy, Janet worked for over 40 years for AT&T. Janet was the loving wife of the late Anthony Melito. She was the devoted sister of Kathleen Devine and her husband Kevin. She was also sister of Pauline Dawley and William Dawley, both of Braintree. Janet was the dear aunt of Kathleen and Eric Gibson of Bridgewater and Steven and Kate Devine of Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Monday, April 29 from 10-11 a.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the by visiting . For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 27, 2019
