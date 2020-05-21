|
Janet M. Savage, of Braintree and North Eastham, died May 19, 2020. She was 82. Janet was the beloved daughter of the late Edward F. and Evelyn V. (Rodman) Savage. Sister of Edward F. Savage, Jr. of Hanson and the late Barbara Savage Giuggio. Sister-in-law of Ann B. (Mina) Savage of Hanson and the late John P. Giuggio. Also survived by 7 nieces and nephews and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Former employee of Hingham Shipyard and the Boston Globe. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Janet's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. Donations in Janets memory may be made to The Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Scituate, MA 02066 or via website. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 21, 2020