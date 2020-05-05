|
Janet Mae (Roos) Weisenberger, age 78, originally of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, William F Weisenberger. She is survived by her son, Robert Weisenberger of South Boston, her daughter, Deb Marciello and son-in-law Paul Marciello of Virginia, and her son, James Weisenberger and daughter-in-law Sheri Weisenberger of Stoughton. She is also survived by her six loving grandchildren. All services are private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 5, 2020