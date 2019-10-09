|
|
Janet M. (Kressler) Whitman, 65, died peacefully surrounded by her family on October 6, 2019, after suffering a brain aneurysm. Janet was born April 27, 1954, in Quincy. She grew up in the Adams Shore neighborhood of Quincy (next door to her future husband Dana). She was the loving daughter of Dorothy (Cormack) Kressler and the late Theodore Kressler. After graduating from Quincy High School in 1972, Janet went on to receive an associate's degree from Quincy College. Janet married childhood sweetheart Dana Whitman on November 1, 1974. They settled in Raynham and Janet helped Dana build a commercial greenhouse business in West Bridgewater. She also enjoyed a long career with J&R Engineering in Raynham before recently retiring. Some of Janet's favorite pastimes included going for drives with Dana, cheering for the Bruins and Patriots and most importantly spending time with family. There was nothing more important to Janet than family, friends and laughter. She was a proud "Nana" to twin granddaughters, Avery and Brynn and "fur grandbabies" Remy, Albert and Ming. Janet was the loving wife of 37 years to the late Dana A. Whitman, and mother of Heather M. (Whitman) Nix and husband David, and Mark R. Whitman and wife Jennie. She was the loving sister of Scott Kressler and the late Steven Kressler and sister-in-law of John A. of Montana, Paul R. of Pembroke, Jan K. Butt of Pembroke, Julie M. Oliva, Susan V. Roche and Neal P., all of Weymouth. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater for a visitation period Friday, October 11 from 4-8 p.m. A funeral home service will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 10 a.m. followed by a burial at Pleasant Street Cemetery in Raynham. Having courageously beat two types of cancer in her life, donations in Janets memory may be sent to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02884. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 9, 2019