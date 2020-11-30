Janice (McKinney) Conlin, 68, of Weymouth, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020, after a brief illness. Janice was born and raised in Weymouth. She studied botany at Bridgewater State, which led to a career in retail, culminating in her purchase of the Gift Garden in Milton where she was able to apply her keen sense of beauty and style to selecting unique items for her customers. Janice is survived by her son, Russell, of Weymouth, her son, Jason, Jason's wife Julia, and their sons, Liam and Sean, of Newtown, CT; her siblings, Bill McKinney and his wife Patricia, of Plymouth, Ed McKinney of Avon, Joanne McKinney of Brockton, Rich McKinney and his wife Kelly of Abington, and Ellen Goldbloom of Sammamish, WA; as well her beloved nieces and nephews; and her longtime friend, Steve Coffey. Janice was predeceased by her parents, Edna McKinney and Bill McKinney, and Bill's wife Mary McKinney. Janice epitomized the notion of a life lived for others, devoting herself to her son Russell who has special needs. She delighted in her beloved grandsons who loved their Nana dearly. Janice was known for her warmth, quiet intelligence, kind heart, and sense of humor. Jan enjoyed time spent in Newport and Tiverton, RI, as well as meals and walks with her sister Joanne, her cousin Debbie, her good friends Beverly and Fredi, and her sister-in-law Nancy and Nancy's husband Tom. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Janice on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 9-10a.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home at 10 a.m. followed by burial at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Janice to Friendship Home in Norwell, https://friendshiphome.net
.