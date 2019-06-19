Janice Lee DiFazio, of Randolph, formerly of No. Weymouth died June 17, 2019. Over the years, Janice worked at Work Inc, Quincy, Mass. and Grow in Avon. She enjoyed traveling with family, dancing, parties, birthdays and was passionate about music. Janice was self taught in sign language and a phenomenal story teller. Her personality was larger than life and to know her was to love her. Beloved daughter of the late Salvatore "Joe" DiFazio and Arline (Rusty) DiFazio. Cherished sister of the late Joseph M. DiFazio. Survived by Kathleen Geary and her husband Joe of North Weymouth. Also survived by many caring cousins, friends and staff through her second family at Road to Responsibility. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Janice may be made to National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E 41st Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary