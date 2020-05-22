|
Janice E. (Ernest) Neubauer passed away peacefully at Hancock Park Rehab and Nursing Facility in Quincy, MA on May 19, 2020, at the age of 86. Jan was born and raised in Clarion PA. She received her BS in Education at Clarion State College and went on to earn her Masters Degree in Library Science at Simmons College. Jan moved to Duxbury, MA in 1968 where she worked at the Duxbury Free Library, serving as Library Director for many of those years. She was an avid reader and had a deep appreciation for the arts. After retiring, Jan moved to North Haverhill, NH and found her passion for writing. There, and for a time in Newbury VT, she reported on local events, artists, theater, and interesting people for the Bridge Weekly Newspaper. Jan leaves behind her children and their spouses, David Neubauer and his partner Lara Abbott of Eugene OR, Lynda and Tom Brown of Peabody MA, Karl and Karyn Neubauer of Newbury VT, and Jennifer and John Amendolare of Quincy MA. Loving Gramma Jan to Alex, Andrew, Elyse, Nathan, Joseph and Carly. She is also survived by her siblings, Frances Walsh of Slippery Rock PA, Elaine and Bob Moore of Clarion PA, Bill and MaryLou Ernest of Surprise, AZ and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Due to the current crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Jans memory may be made to JDRF, Chapter ID 4263, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037 in honor of her wish to find a cure for her grandson and all others with Type 1 Diabetes. Although we cannot gather together with Janice's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 22, 2020