|
|
Janice F. (Procopio) Herron, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was 80. Born in Boston, she was raised in Roslindale and was the daughter of the late Alfred and Mary (Mirarchi) Procopio. Janice attended local schools and graduated from Jamaica Plain High School with the Class of 1957. Janice loved her family more than anything and was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to all their school and sporting events. Janice worked for many years for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts assisting and helping those in need and securing services needed. She was active in the social groups of the parish, including the Women's Guild where she carried out many roles including social correspondence secretary sending out birthday and thinking of you cards to brighten so many people's day, securing guest speakers and performers, helping with the annual "Guest Day", the annual Christmas Fair, and drawing on her Italian heritage, she was always helping out with the Guild's "Italian Night Supper" offering tips on making the pasta dishes. Janice served for a time on the vestry and other elected bodies of the parish - a testimony to her valued input and guidance. She always was able to bring about a laugh and a smile to those she met. Janice was the beloved wife of the late Donald E. Herron. She was the devoted mother of Peter Herron and his wife Nancy of N.C., and Debra Quinn and her husband Peter of Abington. Janice was the loving grandmother of 1st Lt. Donald Herron of N.C., Joseph Quinn of Abington, Cpl. Chance Herron of N.C., John Quinn and Jacob Quinn, both of Abington. She was the dear sister of Al Procopio and his wife Joan of Minn., and the late Marie Green. Janice is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, October 14, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, prior to the funeral service in Christ Church Episcopal, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Janice may be made to ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 12, 2019