|
|
Janice Marie McAlduff of Quincy passed away after a long illness at South Shore Hospital on June 19, 2019. The daughter of the late Gerald and Marie McAlduff, she is survived by her brother, Paul McAlduff and his wife Jeanne of Delray Beach, Fla.; and her sister-in-law, Colleen McAlduff of Weymouth. She was the sister of the late Geraldine McCarthy and her husband James and of the late Peter McAlduff. She is also survived by her nephews, Richard and John McCarthy of Boynton Beach, Fla., Leland Little and his wife Karan of Pembroke; her nieces, Janet Fisher and her husband Greg of Weymouth, Kris Aldrovandi of Carver, Kim McCormick and her husband Kenny of Hanson and Karisa McAlduff and Heather Drumheller of Fla.; her great-nephews, Joseph, Matthew Fisher, Kevin, Matthew, Caleb and Tyler; her great-nieces, Alyssa, Courtney, Caitlin, Madison, Amanda, Madeline and Alexa; her great great-nephew, Jaxson; and several cousins. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to her special friends, Joyce, Tracy, Bob, Lisa, Brendan and Mikey. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned For over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger from July 2 to July 3, 2019