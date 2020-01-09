|
Janice Mary (Driscoll) McWeeny, 72, of Falmouth, formerly of Milton, Falmouth and Lismore, Ireland, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of the late Michael E. McWeeny for 25 years who passed much too soon. Janice was born in Boston, to the late George P. and Alice A. (Walsh) Driscoll. Janice, aka "the Boss", was a graduate of the Milton Public School System, Fontbonne Academy in Milton, Boston State College and received her master's degree in Library Science from the University of Maryland. She worked for the Town of Milton Library System for many years as well as the Town of Hull School System. She was previously a congregant of St. Agathas Parish in Milton, St. Carthage Cathedral in Lismore, Ireland, and St. Patrick's Church in Falmouth. She was a volunteer instructor for the New England Historic Genealogy Society in Boston and loved sharing her passion for genealogy. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Falmouth Library for many years. Janice leaves an extensive collection of literature on the history of Ireland and Falmouth. Janice traveled to Ireland more than 20 times to do extensive research on her Driscoll/Walsh ancestors. She was truly a master genealogist and completed many projects for her friends and acquaintances. She fell in love with Ireland, particularly the quaint village of Lismore on the Black Watch River. She acquired her Irish citizenship and met many wonderful people, especially the Marie and John Howard family. She and Marie were like sisters. She fulfilled her dream and purchased a lovely Irish cottage and was finally at home where she knew she belonged. Her heart and soul remained in Lismore with her beloved new found Irish home and family. She was also an expert at crochet and knitting and enjoyed gifting her creations with those she loved. Janice dearly loved and missed her late husband, Michael and was very proud of his accomplishments as a Boston Police Officer, rising to the position of President of the Patrolmen's Union. She will surely be missed by her dear family and close circle or friends. She is survived by her brother, George Driscoll of Falmouth; sister, Susan O'Hara of Longs, S.C.; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends in Falmouth, Milton and Lismore, Ireland. Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Falmouth. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Patrick Church, 511 Main Street, Falmouth. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. For online guest book and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 9, 2020